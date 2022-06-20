TOPEKA (KSNT) – An international opioid manufacturer has paid $6 million to the state of Kansas for its role as one of the leading pharmaceutical companies involved in the national opioid addiction crisis according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plc has made the payout to Kansas as part of its bankruptcy proceedings. According to Schmidt, funds acquired from Mallinckrodt will be used to address substance abuse and addiction in Kansas.

“We have worked tirelessly to hold these companies accountable for the addiction and human suffering caused by years of their unlawful business practices,” Schmidt said. “These settlements have been complex, but they are the fruits of the efforts of many to provide justice for the harm of past actions. The money Kansas receives will help repair broken lives. The settlements are proof that in the long run, justice is a greater force than greed.”

The $6 million will be paid out to Kansas over the next eight years. Other companies, such as Johnson & Johnson and McKinsey & Company, have also made payouts to Kansas over the past few years as part of the opioid epidemic. Previously, Kansas was paid $190 million in an opioid settlement with distributors to combat addiction on Feb. 25, 2022.