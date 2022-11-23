The investigation into missing military equipment is nearing its end as law enforcement search for the 4th suspect related to the case.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (KSNT) – Law enforcement is looking for a suspect involved in the theft of military equipment bound for Kansas.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office of Arizona announced on Monday, Nov. 21 that they were searching for the last suspect believed to have been involved in the theft of a trailer full of military equipment that was traveling from California to Kansas. Both the sheriff’s office and U.S. Army Criminal Investigators have been involved in this case.

On June 29, 2022, the driver of a truck pulling a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of U.S. military equipment began to experience engine problems when he pulled over in the parking lot of a gas station in Seligman, Arizona. The driver disconnected the trailer and left to get his truck fixed at a local repair shop.

Several days passed before the driver, who was staying at a local motel waiting for the truck to be fixed, returned to the gas station. He found the trailer was missing along with the shipping container holding $500,000 of U.S. military equipment.

An investigation started by YCSO detectives tracked down the trailer to a residence in Chino Valley, AZ. A 75-year-old man named Curt Wells was arrested on charges of possession and trafficking stolen property. Wells had purchased the trailer, valued at $22,000, for a price of $900 from the alleged thieves.

Further investigation has led to the recovery of the majority of the lost military equipment and the arrests of three other men: Jason Myers, 43, Joshua Arena, 41 and Gary Morrison, 65. Each suspect has been charged with theft and trafficking of stolen property. A fourth suspect, Jason Parker, 51, of Chino Valley, remains at large.