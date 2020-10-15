Is Kansas on the list? 101 top hamburgers in the U.S. picks plenty of community favorites

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A new list sought out some of the best burgers on the map and ranked a top 101 from across the United States.

Both Kansas and Kansas City, Mo. are represented with three of the nation’s top burgers.

Kansas City, Mo. is represented by the Town Topic cheeseburger. Dating back to 1937, when burgers were slung from behind the counter for five cents apiece, Town Topic has since evolved into a Kansas City favorite.

Salina and Merriam both got a shout out on the list.

Merriam’s The Kelly Burger at Grandstand Burgers made the list at #61. The Kelly Burger is loaded with bacon, two slices of gooey cheese, a slice of ham, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onions, pickles, lettuce and tomato.

In Salina The Cozy Burger at the Cozy Inn came in as #21 on the nation’s top burgers. Known nationally as one of the last remaining six-stool diners in America, you’re guaranteed to get a classic, juicy and greasy burger from Cozy Inn.

The list, compiled by The Daily Meal, focused on smaller businesses that are loved by the local communities they serve. Each top contender may only have a few locations.

“While amazing burger chains abound, this list is focused on smaller establishments and local favorites that have found success branching out to a few locations,” wrote authors Aaliyah Gibson and Dan Myers.

The list stretches from Honolulu to South Florida, but it’s not weighed down by a bunch of picks from the country’s foodie capitals. Instead, it offers a broad cross-section of the country and offers up plenty of potential stops on your next cross country road trip.

The Daily Meal “used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers,” to find and rank the burger joints.

If you want the nation’s best burger though The Daily Meal suggests you make the drive to Chicago, Ill. where you can pick up a cheeseburger at Au Cheval.

Like many on this list, the beauty of the burger served at Au Cheval lies in its simplicity: two patties (or three, if you order a double cheeseburger) served medium, topped with American cheese, Dijonnaise and a few pickles, served on a toasted bun.