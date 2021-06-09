‘It’s like the party of the Midwest:’ Garth Brooks says he can’t wait to play concert at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music fans can’t wait to see Garth Brooks play at Arrowhead later this year. It turns out, the country music legend can’t wait to be there either.

During an interview with FOX4 KC Wednesday morning, Brooks said he planned to play Arrowhead last year, but his tour was canceled because of the pandemic.

“And its like, oh, please if there’s one city we can get back let it be Kansas City because it’s a guaranteed good time,” Brooks said. “Band and crew, everyone’s excited. This is gonna be a lot of fun.”

Brooks said his fans can expect a little bit of everything, from his hits to his alter-ego Chris Gaines.

“You try and do all the Garth stuff you possibly can and there’ll be signs for Chris Gaines, there are everywhere that you go,” Garth said. “It’s fun to get to do all kinds of music and it’s sweet that people kinda make you feel like they love it.”

They’ve also redesigned the stage for the stadium tour. This time his stage is flat, with a full 360-degree view for fans.

“There’s not going to be a bad seat in the house, this house is made for concerts. It’s gonna be fun. The only problem I’m gonna warn everybody about is it’s gonna be way to. long and way too loud,” Brooks added.

At this point, masks will not be required at the concert, Brooks said that’s OK, he said his fans are all at different places dealing with the pandemic. But the singer does have a little advice for anyone who plans to attend.

“It’s just about having fun, but do it responsibly. If you see someone in a mask, don’t look at them weird, if you see someone not wearing a mask, don’t look at them weird,” Brooks said.

Tickets for the Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead go on sale Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10 a.m., but you can also enter to win tickets now.

The Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 7 p.m.