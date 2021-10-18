Jackson Mahomes apologizes for dancing on Sean Taylor’s number at FedEx Field

Members of the late Sean Taylor’s family gather on the field as the Washington Football Team retire his number during a ceremony before the start of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. Sean Taylor is only the third player in franchise history to receive such an honor.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LANDOVER, Md. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes went viral on social media following the game versus the Washington Football Team Sunday afternoon for performing a TikTok dance on the No. 21 painted on the field in honor of the late Sean Taylor.

On the same day the Washington Football Team retired the former safety’s number, Jackson was seen standing in what appeared to be a chained off area around the number and dancing on it.

Jackson has reached fame via TikTok and can be seen performing dances at almost every game with cameos from Mahomes’ fiancé Brittany Matthews and tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

The younger brother of the Mahomes family wrote an apology via Twitter saying he and others were directed to stand in the area and he was not trying to disrespect Taylor.

I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021

Pictures from the stands show that Jackson and several others, including Matthews, were in fact standing inside the chained off area, raising even more criticism to the organization after Taylor’s jersey retirement was seen as a last minute effort to distract from investigations into the team’s former general manager’s emails.

Those emails led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden after emails with homophobic, racist and sexist comments between Allen and Gruden were released.

This is not the first time Jackson has made headlines after a Chiefs game. Earlier this season, he was seen pouring water on Baltimore Ravens fans who were filming and heckling him after the Chiefs lost.