LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Kansas District Attorney has vowed to join 82 other elected prosecutors across the U.S. in refusing to prosecute abortion cases after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24.
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday that she will be joining other elected prosecutors “who are committed to use their well-established discretion and refuse to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions, calling the criminalization of abortion care ‘a mockery of justice.'” The District Attorneys represent around 87 million people from 28 states according to Valdez’s statement.
The right to make a very personal decision is no longer available to many Americans,” Valdez said. “My office cannot and will not devote time and resources to pursue cases that erode public safety and compromise public health. Prosecutors have a duty and the authority to exercise discretion to pursue only cases that serve the community’s interest. Criminalizing this personal healthcare decision does not serve our community’s interest. Therefore, I have signed the pledge that my office will not criminalize those who seek or provide abortion.Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez
Going further, Valdez said that abortions have been or soon will be banned in at least 26 states. She went on to say that Texas possessed “draconian and dangerous statutes” alongside Alabama where those who perform an abortion will face life sentences in prison.
The list of other Attorneys General from across the U.S. include:
- Thomas J. Donovan, Jr. – Vermont
- Keith Ellison – Minnesota
- Maura Healey – Massachusetts
- Edward E. Manibusan – Northern Marian Islands
- Dana Nessel – Michigan
- Karl Racine – District of Columbia
The list of other elected prosecutors from states with trigger laws or laws banning abortion include:
- Wesley Bell – St. Louis County, Missouri
- Danny Carr – Jefferson County, Alabama
- John T. Chisholm – Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
- Shameca Collins – sixth Judicial District, Mississippi
- John Creuzot – Dallas County, Texas
- Glenn Funk – Nashville, Tennessee
- José Garza – Travis County, Texas
- Joe Gonzales – Bexar County, Texas
- Mark Gonzalez – Nueces County, Texas
- David Leyton – Genesee County, Michigan
- Kren McDonald – Oakland County, Michigan
- Brian Middleton – Fort Bend County, Texas
- Jody Owens – Hinds County, Mississippi
- Eli Savit – Washtenaw County, Michigan
- Daniella Shorter – 22nd Judicial District, Mississippi
- Carol Siemon – Ingham County, Michigan
- Matthew J. Wiese – Marquette County, Michigan
Kansans will have the option of voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for the Value Them Both amendment later this year on Aug. 2, 2022.
To read the full letter from Valdez, see below:
📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.
To read the full letter from the elected prosecutors, see below:
FJP Post Dobbs Abortion Joint Statement by Matthew Self on Scribd