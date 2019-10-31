Jay Golden named 14th president of Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents named Dr. Jay Golden as the next president of Wichita State University.

Golden will become Wichita State’s 14th President in January 2020 during a period of rapid growth for the university and changes in higher education. He brings a background as a leading thinker and national leader on environmental sustainability, applied learning and economic development.

Golden was introduced to students, faculty and staff and community leaders on Thursday, Oct. 31, following his appointment by the Kansas Board of Regents. Golden is currently vice chancellor at East Carolina University, with responsibilities including developing public-private partnerships and building research campuses.

His previous faculty and administrative roles have been at two highly admired universities, Arizona State and Duke.

At ASU, he founded and co-directed the Sustainability Consortium, then the world’s largest industry-academia collaboration focused on research and workforce development. It included many of the world’s top 150 manufacturers and brands.

Steve Clark, a Wichita business leader who served as search chair, said, “Dr. Golden has an extremely impressive record of accomplishments in research and higher education that will be invaluable for WSU’s future growth.”

“I have no doubt,” Clark said, “that Jay’s record of proven leadership will result in even greater accomplishments and recognition for Wichita State during what we expect will be his long tenure as President.”

Clark also chaired the search process leading to the appointment of John Bardo, who led the university from 2012 until his death in March 2019. Clark said that Golden, like Bardo, is focused on building upon the university’s history of innovation, entrepreneurship and applied learning.

Golden said he has long admired Wichita State from afar and gotten to know it better through his role organizing an American Athletic Conference Research and Innovation Consortium and through his visits to campus during the search process.

“I see this as an opportunity to dedicate myself to the university and the Wichita community as part of a team that can further transform our university and our region,” Golden said. “We can be the next great public research university in our own special Shocker way.

“That includes,” Golden said, “developing business and entrepreneurial approaches that make a Wichita State university degree more accessible, more affordable and more valuable for all of our students and all Kansans.”

Golden said he doesn’t see himself as a lone change agent, but rather as part of a team that will build on the legacy of President Bardo and the work of many others still at the university.

“It is imperative,” he said, “that leadership commits to an institutional culture at WSU based on respect, collegiality, inclusiveness, belonging and transparency. My personality is such that I thrive in a setting that encourages teamwork and innovative approaches in creating new visions for academic pursuits, research, innovation and service.”