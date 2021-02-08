Jayhawks fall out of AP Top 25 Poll, first time since 2009

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – For the first time since February of 2009 the University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team did not appear on the AP Top 25 Poll.

When the week 12 poll appeared today Kansas was not on it.

Kansas ranked No. 23 last week after slipping eight spots during week 11.

On February 2, 2009 the Jayhawks appeared on the poll, ranked at No. 23. Since that date the Jayhawks have been breaking records by never slipping below No. 25.

The record 231 consecutive weeks on the AP Top 25 Poll is a national record.

Kansas has been steadily slipping in the poll with five straight losses on the road.

The Jayhawks face Oklahoma State tonight at 8 p.m.

The top five teams this week are: