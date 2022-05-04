KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Jealously over an ex-girlfriend may have fueled the crime-spree that led to Tuesday night’s high speed chase and, ultimately, the shooting, involving law enforcement, at the end of a standoff.

Kansas City, Kansas police have identified that man who died following the dangerous wrong-way pursuit on I-35, Shawnee Mission Parkway, and I-435 Tuesday night. Police also say he was the suspect in a weekend triple-shooting that left one person dead.

The man, shot and killed near a home off Ridgewood Drive in Platte City just before midnight, was 26-year-old Mekiah Harris, who was identified as a resident of KCK.

Police said a warrant was issued Tuesday morning for Harris following a shooting targeting three men, all related, at a KCK bar.

But when authorities moved-in for an arrest, he took off.

The response initially confused drivers who were unaware of the hectic nature of the situation, drawing in multiple agencies including KCPD and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities would eventually slow him down using stop sticks, according to scanner audio captured on Broadcastify.com.

“He’s still losing both front tires. He’s smoking. We’re dropping into the 60s now,” according to scanner audio.

“Ridgeview Drive. He’s in that backyard. He’s running out of steam guys. He’s walking now,” according to scanner audio.

“Looks like he’s trying to talk himself into it. We need long guns. We don’t have good cover out here,” according to scanner audio.

Scanner audio details how Harris moved the weapon from one hand to the next. Soonafter authorities reported that they had shot Harris. He would later be declared dead at the scene.

The fact is little consolation to a family of victims. Matthew Rehard, recovering from the shooting at KU Hospital, said his brother Michael was targeted by Harris at Sammy’s Tavern on Saturday.

There had been an argument about a woman. Michael would die following the shooting.

“When you hear that the person who shot you, your brother, had this extremely dangerous high speed chase where he put other people at risk – how does that make you feel?” FOX 4’s Jacob Kittilstad asked.

“It’s what I expected. The guy valued life so little. After he shot my brother in the back twice he walked over him, above him, as my brother was squirming, probably breathing his last breaths. He shot him three more times at point blank range as he was on the ground,” Rehard said.

“Man, I apologize for anyone who may have been harmed or was in harm’s way while this guy was speeding away from the police. I didn’t want that. I didn’t want anyone else hurt in this. It’s terrible what all happened,” Rehard said.

Rehard had to have one of his fingers reattached following that shooting. A bullet is still lodged in his hip. Another relative, an uncle, is still recovering.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation on the officer-involved shooting.