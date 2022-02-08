OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas City-area Sheriff’s Office is offering what it calls a Valentine’s Day Special.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office tweeted about the deal Tuesday afternoon, offering the special to men and women who have an ex with an active warrant. Deputies are apparently hoping nothing says love like a little payback.

According to the tweet, the deal includes “free transportation to jail, along with meals, a new outfit, a photo shoot, and a place to stay!”

“We are standing by to take your calls. No reservation needed!” the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office added.

The Sheriff also shared the “deal” on TikTok.

The tongue-in-cheek offer was viewed hundreds of times in a matter of minutes after it was posted Tuesday afternoon.