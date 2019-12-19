Judge sentences girlfriend of man who wounded two Kansas lawmen

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – A judge has sentenced a Kansas woman to 60 days in jail in a case connected to the shooting of a sheriff and undersheriff.

Erin Baker was the girlfriend of David Madden who fatally shot his father, wounded two Kansas law enforcement officers, and took his own life.

Investigators say Baker was driving Madden and her 7-year-old child in Sterling on April 29, 2019, when Rice County Undersheriff Chad Murphy pulled her over.

During that car stop, Madden shot Murphy four times. Murphy survived.

After the shooting, the KBI says Baker was still with Madden when he went to his father’s home southeast of Raymond and fatally shot his father, Thomas Madden. Then it is believed she left the scene.

A short time later, Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans and a deputy arrived. The KBI says Madden shot Evans in the leg. He also recovered.

Baker pleaded no contest in October to aggravated child endangerment and obstruction of law enforcement.

During sentencing, District Judge Mike Keeley told Baker that she had some responsibility for the shooting and ordered her to spend 60 days in jail.