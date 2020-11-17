Judge sentences Kansas man to 10 years for child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas man has been sentenced to prison for over 10 years on charges of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Kansas attorney general.

Officials sentaced Geoffrey David Birney, 35, to 122 months in prison, which is just over 10 years.

Birney entered a guilty plea in October for two counts of aggravated internet trading of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Investigators said the crimes happened between Nov. 7, 2018 and March 9, 2019.

Many agencies worked on the case including the Wichita Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit, Grandview Plaza Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Topeka office.