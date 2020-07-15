Judge sentences Kansas priest to 3 years for child porn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas priest who pleaded guilty on charges of possessing child pornography learned his fate Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

A judge senteced Christopher Rossman, 47, to:

37 months in federal prison

$5,000 payout to Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act

Rossman, who originally served at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Baldwin, admitted to investigators that he had child pornography on his tablet. However, when investigators tried to find Rossman, they learned his sister had taken the tablet and run it over multiple times with a car, according to a news release.

Forensic investigations on the tablet found files on the device showing girls engaged in sexual activities.