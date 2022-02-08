AUGUSTA (KSNW) — A Haysville man who has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old Winfield teenager on the Fourth of July in 2021 has been accused of aggravated indecent liberties with a 13-year-old child.

Jacob Antone DeLeon mugshot. Courtesy: Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Antone DeLeon, 18, is accused of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 from June of 2021.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, DeLeon is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a firearm from the incident on July 4 of last year. Police say there was an altercation between the teenage victim and DeLeon, and DeLeon shot the teen. The hearing for this case is set for April, along with a jury trial set for May.

DeLeon will appear in court again on Feb. 24, 2022, and is currently being held at the Sedgwick County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.