JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City.

Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault.

The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cadin Sanner, Public Information Officer with the Junction City Police Department said Sturgis has been identified as the primary suspect. Sturgis was stopped by a Missouri State Trooper and is being held in Missouri until the Junction City Police Department could extradite him.