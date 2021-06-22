Juvenile dead after falling off moving vehicle in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Bonner Springs Police Department says a 14-year-old juvenile is dead after falling off a moving vehicle Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 2200 block of South 138th Street Monday morning on calls of a medical emergency.

When they got to the scene, police said they determined one juvenile was driving a vehicle and two juveniles were riding on it.

The 14-year-old male fell off the vehicle and sustained critical injuries and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bonner Springs police continue to investigate the incident and events leading up to it.