K-State announces 2-week online start to classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University announced in a statement this morning that classes will resume online when the school opens Jan. 25.

“As we anticipate a surge in positive cases as people return to our campuses, this action will help us keep safety protocols in place,” said Richard Myers, university president. “Last August we saw a surge in the fall when students returned and we were able to manage it well. As anticipated, cases spiked again as we neared the holidays and people moved indoors. We appreciate the tremendous efforts by our faculty, staff, and students to help keep our communities safer.”

Classes will return to the fall model on Feb. 8, a combinations of hybrid and in-person teaching.

“Our experience in the fall semester taught us we can manage many of our venues through science-based mitigation methods,” Myers said. “This allows for a more nuanced approach than we had last spring when virtually all operations were reduced.”

When school begins Monday, Jan. 25 all student services including on-campus housing, libraries, recreation centers and Lafene Health Center will be open to students.

“Our experience in the fall semester taught us we can manage many of our venues through science-based mitigation methods,” Myers said. “This allows for a more nuanced approach than we had last spring when virtually all operations were reduced.”