K-State announces mask mandate on all campuses

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Effective Monday, Aug. 2, Kansas State University will require that everyone must wear masks while indoors on university property, unless alone in their own private offices or workspaces according to the school’s website.

The positive rate reported by the Lafene Health Center on the Manhattan campus went from 2.4% to 5.26% from July 5 to July 12. The rate of positive cases from July 19 through July 23 was 6.08%.

K-State explained they will follow the guidance provided by the CDC and ask everyone to “wear masks in areas of high transmission.”

READ FULL STATEMENT:

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that fully vaccinated people now wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. CDC also recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

All three university campuses fall within counties considered to have substantial or high transmission. Gov. Laura Kelly issued a mask requirement for state employees and visitors to state buildings in more than 80 counties meeting the criteria.

These changes are a result of the rapid rise in cases due to the delta variant, which is much more transmissible than previous strains of the COVID-19 virus. The best defense against this virus remains getting vaccinated. If you wish to get vaccinated please contact Lafene Health Center, your local health department, or your private physician. Vaccines are free and have been proven safe after millions of inoculations.

As the situation continues to evolve rapidly, please refer to the university COVID-19 website for the latest guidance.