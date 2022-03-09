MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State has canceled classes for Thursday as a winter storm is predicted to move through the area.

The storm system is set to move tonight and into Thursday, bringing in much colder air behind it for Friday and Saturday. The highest snowfall totals look to be north of I-70, but the entire area should see accumulating snowfall with this system.

K-State posted the following alert on Twitter:

Urgent K-State Alert: Manhattan campus is closed Thurs., 3/10, except for essential personnel. Salina & Olathe remote instruction/operations.www.k-state.edu.

Essential personnel must still report to the university.