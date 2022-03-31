MAHNATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State men’s basketball and All-Big 12 First Team guard Nijel Pack is entering the transfer portal.

Pack, who is entering his junior year, averaged 17.4 points per game in 2021-22 for the Wildcats and shot 45% percent from the floor and 43% from three-point range.

The Indianapolis native scored a career high 35 points at Bramlage Coliseum when the Wildcats hosted the Kansas Jayhawks.

Pack was the first freshman to lead the team in scoring since Marcus Foster accomplished the feat in the 2013-14 season.

The news of Pack’s departure comes after K-State lost to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament and former head coach Bruce Weber announced he was leaving the program.