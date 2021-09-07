K-State opens vaccine incentives to faculty & staff

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University will include faculty and staff when it comes to coronavirus vaccine incentives.

K-State faculty and staff are now eligible to win Apple Watches, Apple MacBook Pros, K-State Union gift cards, and more.

Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. K-State continues to strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine to do so. Kansas State University

The drawings will begin Monday, Sept. 13, and will be held weekly. To be eligible students, faculty and staff have to be vaccinated with at least one dose, with a scheduled second dose, and fill out a vaccination incentive program survey.

Prizes include:

Sept. 13 drawing

9 winners will receive K-State Student Union $50 gift cards.

1 winner will receive an Apple Watch.



Sept. 20 drawing

9 winners will receive K-State Student Union $50 gift cards.

1 winner will receive an Apple Watch.



Sept. 27 drawing

8 winners will receive K-State Student Union $50 gift cards.

1 winner will receive an Apple Watch.

1 winner will receive a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro.



Oct. 4 drawing

9 winners will receive K-State Student Union $50 gift cards.

1 winner will receive an Apple Watch.



Oct. 11 drawing

9 winners will receive K-State Student Union $50 gift cards.

1 winner will receive an Apple Watch.



Oct. 18 drawing

9 winners will receive K-State Student Union $50 gift cards.

1 winner will receive an Apple Watch.



Oct. 25 drawing

8 winners will receive K-State Student Union $50 gift cards.

1 winner will receive an Apple Watch.

1 winner will receive a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro.



Nov. 1 drawing

9 winners will receive K-State Student Union $50 gift cards.

1 winner will receive an Apple Watch.



Nov. 8 drawing

9 winners will receive K-State Student Union $50 gift cards.

1 winner will receive an Apple Watch.



Nov. 15 drawing

9 winners will receive K-State Student Union $50 gift cards.

1 winner will receive an Apple Watch.

5 winners will receive a holiday ham.

5 winners will receive a holiday turkey.



Nov. 22 drawing

8 winners will receive K-State Student Union $50 gift cards.

3 winners will receive an Apple Watch.

3 winners will receive a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro.