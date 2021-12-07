K-State pauses COVID-19 vaccine requirement

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University has paused its vaccine requirement after a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for federal employees, contractors, and others.

In an online statement K-State said, “effective immediately, Kansas State University will pause its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. At this time, employees do not need to take any further action related to the vaccine requirement.”

Students can still get vaccinated at the Lafene Health Center, their local health department, local pharmacies, or private physicians.