K-State to require freshman to live on campus

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University is going to require all incoming first-year students to live on campus for two semesters starting in the fall of 2022.

“National research and an analysis of university-specific data both show a statistically significant difference in the first-year retention rate and cumulative first-year grade point average between students who lived on campus versus students who lived off campus,” said Thomas Lane, K-State vice president for student life and dean of students. “K-State first-year, full-time students living on campus average higher GPAs, stay in school in higher numbers and graduate faster.”

According to K-State the school had an 87.6% retention rate for freshman who lived on campus compared to 79.9% who lived off campus.

The university will join all other Kansas Regents institutions, with the exception of the University of Kansas, in requiring freshmen students to live on campus. With this change, K-State will be the seventh of the Big 12 Conference’s 10 member schools to require that students live on campus during their first year.

“Living on campus connects students to services supporting their transition into college life,” Lane said. “As part of a university residential community, students will meet and develop supportive relationships with other students, faculty and staff. They’ll have the inside track to discover ways to get involved through these support services and the connections they make.”