WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Turnpike Authority says you can now use your K-Tag in Florida.

Starting today, the electronic toll system will be accepted on most toll roads in Florida. To view which Sun Pass roads K-Tag is now compatible with, click here.

“This new compatibility with Florida comes at a pivotal time as KTA continues working toward its transition to cashless tolling in 2024. Using a compatible electronic transponder is the most efficient way to pay a toll,” says Steve Hewitt, KTA CEO. “KTA is excited to be a part of this step toward national interoperability, which will help make travel on toll roads easier for customers.”

Florida joins Oklahoma and Texas in accepting K-Tag on their toll roads. The Kansas K-Tag system currently accepts:

BancPass powered by K-TAG (multiple states)

NATIONALPASS (multiple states)

Pikepass (Oklahoma)

EZ TAG (Texas)

TxTag (Texas)

TollTag (Texas)

BestPass (commercial transponder)

PrePass (commercial transponder)

SunPass, including SunPass Mini and SunPass Pro (Florida)

For more information about K-Tag or to purchase a K-Tag, visit MyKTag.com.