WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Turnpike Authority says you can now use your K-Tag in Florida.
Starting today, the electronic toll system will be accepted on most toll roads in Florida. To view which Sun Pass roads K-Tag is now compatible with, click here.
“This new compatibility with Florida comes at a pivotal time as KTA continues working toward its transition to cashless tolling in 2024. Using a compatible electronic transponder is the most efficient way to pay a toll,” says Steve Hewitt, KTA CEO. “KTA is excited to be a part of this step toward national interoperability, which will help make travel on toll roads easier for customers.”
Florida joins Oklahoma and Texas in accepting K-Tag on their toll roads. The Kansas K-Tag system currently accepts:
- BancPass powered by K-TAG (multiple states)
- NATIONALPASS (multiple states)
- Pikepass (Oklahoma)
- EZ TAG (Texas)
- TxTag (Texas)
- TollTag (Texas)
- BestPass (commercial transponder)
- PrePass (commercial transponder)
- SunPass, including SunPass Mini and SunPass Pro (Florida)
For more information about K-Tag or to purchase a K-Tag, visit MyKTag.com.