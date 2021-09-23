Kansas man dies when his pickup collides with semi in southwestern Kansas

MEADE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 53-year-old man died Wednesday following a crash in Meade County according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Neil Peters-Krahn, 53, of Montezuma, was killed when the 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 he was driving failed to yield to a 2018 semi-tractor-trailer at Road 26 and Route 54 in Meade County in southwestern Kansas.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8:12 p.m.

Peters-Krahn was northbound on Road 26 and collided with the semi as it was traveling west on Route 54.

The semi-driver had a suspected minor injury.

According to the KHP crash logs Peters-Krahn was not wearing a seatbelt.