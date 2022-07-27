WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNT) – An official unveiling of a new statue in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol will happen this morning when dignitaries reveal a statue of Amelia Earhart.

The female pilot who disappeared while trying to fly around the globe was born in Atchison, Kansas in 1897.

Earhart took off from Oakland, California on June 1, 1937, to circumnavigate the globe. On July 2, 1937, her plane disappeared with navigator Fren Noonan somewhere over Howland Island in the Pacific Island.

Each state is allowed to have two statues in the Capitol representing honored residents. Only one statue from each state can be placed in the Statuary Hall. The other is placed in designated areas.

“…Amelia flew to new heights and traveled longer distances than ever before, but Atchisonians, Kansans and Americans are honoring Amelia today out of a shared admiration for her spirit. Her fellow Atchison native and statuary predecessor, John Ingalls coined the motto for our state: “Ad Astra per Aspera,” or “To the Stars through Difficulties.” Amelia Earhart personified that motto, pushing against social boundaries set for women and breaking new records in flight not just for a woman but for all aviators. For generations to come her spirit and her likeness in Statuary Hall will inspire not only Kansans, but also visitors from around the world.” Kansas delegation including U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. and Jerry Moran; U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-4), Sharice Davids (KS-3), Jake LaTurner (KS-2), and Tracey Mann (KS-1)

Currently, a statue of former President Dwight Eisenhower and John James Ingalls both occupy the Capitol.

Amelia Earhart’s statue will replace fellow Atchison native and former U.S. Senator John Ingalls as a part of collection of statues in the U.S. Capitol.

The Kansas State Legislature voted in 1999 to replace the two statues with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Amelia Earhart.

The bronze statue of Earhart was created by George and Mark Lundeen and will be a twin to an Amelia Earhart statue that will be placed at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison.

The Amelia Earhart statue will be the 11th woman represented in the 100 statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection.