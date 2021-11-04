Kansans could have money waiting for them

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Do you have unclaimed money? Right now, Kansas has more than $350 million in unclaimed property they’d like to return to residents, according to Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers.

“This is money that got returned to the state for some reason,” Rogers said. “It doesn’t belong to the state. it deserves to be back in people’s bank accounts.”

What kinds of properties are they?

Court deposits

Dormant checking accounts

Dormant savings accounts

Insurance benefits

Oil and gas royalties

Safe-deposit box contents

Stock and cash dividends

Utility deposits

Wages

Rogers said that they have been traveling the state over the last eight or nine months, setting up at coffee shops, but you can visit the treasurer’s office website to search if you have any unclaimed property waiting.

This is a free service provided by the State Treasurer’s Office. Any website requesting credit card information or offering to find property for a fee is not the official website of the State Treasurer.

Click or tap here to see if you have unclaimed property waiting for you.