Sports wagering only became legal in Kansas two weeks ago, but that hasn’t stopped Kansans from going ‘all in’.

Over the first weekend there were over 130,000 new sports wagering users across the state.

Chiefs fans are hoping for some ‘Mahomes Magic to come their way on bets.

“I can not only win myself some money but the Chiefs win as well.” Shepard said. “It’s kind of a win-win for me.”

Kansans are at a bit of an advantage here because Colorado is the only other bordering state where sports wagering is legal.

Last week alone over 100,000 people from Missouri were blocked from placing bets because they were still in Missouri.

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission says the expect a lot of Kansas City Missouri residents are placing bets on the Kansas side and then going back home to Missouri.