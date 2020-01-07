Kansans prepare to transition to real ID to fly

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beginning Oct. 1, you’ll need a Real ID to fly on an airplane. The Real ID Act was passed by federal lawmakers nearly 15 years ago to bolster security following the 9/11 attacks.

Kansas began issuing Real ID credentials in August 2017 so many already have the ID. In fact, federal security director for TSA-Kansas, Jay Brainard, says Kansans are ahead of the curve.

“It puts a higher burden of proof to identify the individual. So they provide more documentation to make sure the person being issued the boarding pass is actually the person who’s coming through,” Brainard said.

While you have a little less than nine months to obtain a Real ID, the process can take four to five weeks to receive the identification.

For most people, having Real ID means having a gold star in the upper-right corner of your driver’s license, but it can take other forms. Click for a list of Frequently Asked Questions about Real ID.

You can check the status of your driver’s license here

Real ID-compliant: Gold star in upper right corner



Not for federal use