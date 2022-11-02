TOPEKA (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey.

The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters had no opinion.

The poll concluded the economy is the most important issue for 50% of voters, followed by “threats to democracy,” at 14%, abortion access, at 10%, and healthcare at 7%.

The state is split on student loan cancellation, with 50% of likely voters opposing the recent federal student loan cancellation program. While 35% support the cancellation, 15% are unsure or have no opinion.

The Emerson College Polling Kansas poll was conducted October 27-29, 2022.