TOPEKA (KSNT) – State officials are warning Kansans to be on the lookout for people looking to take advantage of homeowners who suffered storm damage last week.

Both the Kansas Insurance Department (KID) and Attorney General’s Office released helpful tips to Kansans to avoid getting scammed. Last week, a powerful storm rolled across Kansas and into Missouri, causing widespread power outages and knocking tree limbs down over a large area. The impact of the storm could still be felt days after as residents continue to pick up debris.

John Milburn with the AG’s Office said in a press release that residents should be on the lookout for roofing contractors who might be trying to scam Kansans.

“After storm damage, our instinct is to clean up and make repairs as quickly as possible,” said Don Borneman, Director of the Roofing Registration Unit of the Office of the Attorney General. “When considering roofing work on a home or business, it is important that consumers make sure their roofing contractor is properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. Consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and then should check our agency’s website to confirm that the registration remains active.”

Milburn said you can verify whether or not a roofing contractor is legitimate by going online and running a roofing registration search. The AG’s Office maintains the online directory and also has resources for reporting contractors believed to be operating unlawfully.

Milburn said the Kansas Roofing Contractor Registration Act requires roofing contractors to get a registration certificate from the Kansas Attorney General to legally offer roofing services in the state. The act is designed to ensure legitimate roofing contractors comply with state law. Some tips you can follow to help you deal with contractors include:

Get recommendations and references

Get at least three written estimates from different contractors.

Check contractor complaint records with the Better Business Bureau.

Understand your payment options and your right to cancel.

You can also reach out to the AG’s Public Protection Division to investigate problems you have with roofing contractors or other companies by calling 800-432-2310 or clicking here.

Kyle Strathman with the KID said in a press release that Kansans can take several steps to make insurance claims involving damage done to vehicles, homes and property.

“The Department has been in contact with local authorities across the state after the most recent storms to offer assistance,” said Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt. “Secure your home, contact your insurance agent, document the damage, and contact the Department if you have an insurance issue.”

Strathman said those who have damage are encouraged to use these tips:

Secure your property

Report damage to your insurance agent or company

Document and organize

Beware of fly-by-night contractors

You can get in touch with the KID’s Consumer Assistance Division by calling 1-800-432-2484 or by sending an email to kid.webcomplaints@ks.gov. You can also visit the KID’s website online for more information and claims-related questions. People can also use the KID’s Homeowners Claim Settlement Checklist for more helpful information.