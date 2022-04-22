TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The person holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has finally claimed the prize.

Three weeks ago, the Kansas Lottery announced the ticket would expire June 1 if no one claimed it. Winners only have 365 days to claim prizes from draw games like Mega Millions.

The winner, who wants to remain anonymous, said they often forget to check their tickets, and that is why the prize went unclaimed for so long.

“I stack my tickets up in the kitchen, and I can go months sometimes without remembering to check them if the jackpot isn’t hit,” the winner said. “Finally, my sister got on my case about how the prizes could expire, so she went through and checked them for me. That’s when she found the big winning ticket.”

The Kansas Lottery said the winner is a Kansan who bought the ticket at the Jump Start 2035 North Andover Road in Andover. The retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has not decided what to do with the money yet

“We haven’t really talked too much about our plans yet, but I know we plan on giving some to the rest of the family and to some charities,” said the winner. “The rest will go into savings and retirement. We also might splurge a little and take a big family trip!”