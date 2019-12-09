Kansas 2-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a 2-year-old boy died after an accident involving a vehicle on Sunday.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the accident happened before 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of 12300 W. 101st Street.

The sheriff’s office said a driver was backing out of a building when it hit the child.

“An adult was driving the vehicle involved in the home accident,” said Sergeant Matthew Lynch.

The boy was transported to Wesley Medical Center. The boy died around 3:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation. The name of the boy hasn’t been released.