TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed another petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to review the legality of a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Schmidt argues this mandate, put in place by the Biden Administration, is causing disruption in the healthcare workforce, especially in small, rural communities. Nine other attorneys general from other states in the U.S. have also filed requests for SCOTUS to review the constitutionality of the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, along with questions of whether the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services followed the rulemaking process in issuing the mandates properly.

SCOTUS declined to temporarily block the healthcare mandate from being implemented in January but did not reach all of the statutory or constitutional questions presented in the state’s petition.

Schmidt sent a letter to Governor Laura Kelly earlier in 2022 urging her to seek a waiver from CMS to exempt rural healthcare workers from the federal mandate, a move which has been made in other states according to the attorney general’s office. This request was rebuffed and the CMS used funds allocated for Kansas’ survey and certification funding to instead be used for enforcing the vaccine mandate according to Schmidt.

To see a copy of the petition to SCOTUS, click here.