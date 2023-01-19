TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General asking for an investigation into President Biden’s alleged mishandling and storage of confidential records.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced that he had issued the letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday petitioning the Department of Justice to begin a “thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records.”

It has become clear, since the discovery of President Biden’s illegally stored records, that President Biden’s apparent disregard for the rule of law extends beyond unconstitutional executive orders and agency actions. The President appears to believe that the rules do not apply to him. Our nation expects the sitting President of the United States to approach with delicacy and discretion his obligation to protect the most important government secrets. Excerpt from Kris Kobach’s letter to Merrick Garland

Kobach recommends appointing a special counsel to begin an investigation, but also questions the DOJ’s actions since the discovery of the classified documents. Kobach requests that the White House stops impeding the investigation and also asks the DOJ to provide a timeline that clarifies the steps the office has taken so far in the investigation.

The letter from Kobach also includes a list of questions that have yet to be answered regarding how the DOJ handled the initial discovery of the documents. The letter goes on to ask if the president can confirm that all confidential materials that were taken to his home in 2016 have been recovered.

Please take these steps swiftly and assure the American people that the Department will no longer allow President Biden or his representatives to interfere with the investigation of his own potentially criminal actions. Excerpt from Kris Kobach’s letter to Merrick Garland

To see the full letter, click here.