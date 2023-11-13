KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new study from Loqate has come out showing which U.S states are losing the most packages with Kansas and Missouri near the top.

Kansas is second on the list behind Maryland. The amount of monthly online searches related to lost packages in Kansas total 271,333.

When accounting for the state’s population a little under 3 million, that’s 9,238 searches per 100,000 people. Compare that to Maryland’s leading 9,890 searches per 100k people.

Missouri is at number seven with 7,274 searches per 100k individuals.

“There are many frustrating reasons for packages being lost on both the side of the consumer and courier, and things like human error, misdelivery, a wrong address or even theft can all contribute,” said Locate Director of Sales and Partnerships, Michelle Moses.

“Our studies show that 39% of consumers said they wouldn’t purchase from a retailer if a package wasn’t delivered on time for the holidays, which highlights how important it is to ensure courier issues are kept to a minimum.”

How did Locate conduct their research?

They looked at Google search data for terms including “Amazon customer service”, “FedEx lost package” and “UPS tracking.”

The list in full and its data can be seen below: