FALL RIVER (KSNT) – A Kansas conservation and public land focused nonprofit has announced that it will be holding a fundraiser next month.

The Kansas chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers said they would hold their fundraiser, Rendezvous in the Tallgrass, from June 4-5 at the Flint Oak Lodge near Fall River, Kansas. This event will have activities such as sporting clays and trap shooting along with seminars covering dog training and public lands.

Special guest, Ryan Callaghan, a member of the national BHA board of directors and Conservation Director for the outdoor media brand Meateater, will also be in attendance for conversation and education.

“We are so incredibly excited to host hunters, anglers and conservationists for this celebration of our shared heritage,” said Kurt Ratzlaff, Kansas BHA board chairman. “We’ll work on our skills, learn more about our history and where we are headed, all while hanging out with Cal in all the majesty that is Flint Oak! Amazing!”

Partners of the event who have said they will be coming to support weekend activities and seminars include:

Orvis

Browning Shotguns

Benelli Shotguns

Beretta Shotguns

Duck Camp Apparel

Fulling Mill Fishing Flies

Purina Pet Foods

GHG Decoys

The event is limited to only 190 guests with only 43 overnight tickets available. If you have any questions about the event, reach out to Kurt Ratzlaff at ratzlaff.kurt.w@gmail.com.