TOPEKA (KSNT) – State officials say more than $500,000 in apprenticeship grants will be disbursed to programs across Kansas.
Grace Hoge with the Office of the Governor revealed the news in a press release on Thursday, Sept. 28. Governor Laura Kelly announced that around $528,000 will be distributed by the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC) to eight groups in Kansas. This cash will help projects in Kansas attract and retain employees to empower the state’s workforce.
“Last year, I created the Office of Registered Apprenticeship to dramatically scale up our state’s efforts to train Kansas workers with the skills needed to succeed in today’s modern economy,” Kelly said. “Apprenticeships are a win for both workers and businesses, which is why my administration will continue to invest in them.”
In total, the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship received requests for $3.3 million from 16 applicants, according to the press release. Applicants requested funding for needs related to registered apprenticeships with promises for dollar-for-dollar matches.
“Unions, higher education partners, and other economic development groups have accepted the challenge to modernize the registered apprenticeship ecosystem,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Benefits will be felt throughout the economy, with Kansas workers and their families being the biggest winners.”
The funds will be distributed to the following organizations:
- Dodge City Economic Development Council received $45,000 for capacity building and direct business outreach
- Greater Kansas City Laborers Training, Joint Apprenticeship Training Council received $36,000 for a Spanish-speaking instructor
- Ironworkers Joint Apprenticeship & Training Trust in Wichita received $29,956 for training equipment including a forklift trainer
- Kansas Farm Bureau (statewide) received $90,000 for capacity building and direct business outreach
- Kansas State Council of SHRM (statewide) received $62,160 for capacity building and direct business outreach
- Plumbers and Pipefitters Training of Kansas, United Association 441 (UA441) in Wichita received $100,000 for HVAC training equipment, capacity building, and direct business outreach
- Topeka Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 226 (IBEW 226), in partnership with Hutchinson Community College, received $66,885 for training equipment and related technical instruction
- Wichita Electrical Industry Training Fund, IBEW 271 received $98,476 for capacity building and direct business outreach
This comes after Kelly signed the Kansas Apprenticeship Act into law earlier this year. She also announced the launch of the Kansas MeadowLARK apprenticeship program.
You can learn more about the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship by clicking here. To keep up with breaking news in northeast Kansas, download our mobile app.