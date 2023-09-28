TOPEKA (KSNT) – State officials say more than $500,000 in apprenticeship grants will be disbursed to programs across Kansas.

Grace Hoge with the Office of the Governor revealed the news in a press release on Thursday, Sept. 28. Governor Laura Kelly announced that around $528,000 will be distributed by the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC) to eight groups in Kansas. This cash will help projects in Kansas attract and retain employees to empower the state’s workforce.

“Last year, I created the Office of Registered Apprenticeship to dramatically scale up our state’s efforts to train Kansas workers with the skills needed to succeed in today’s modern economy,” Kelly said. “Apprenticeships are a win for both workers and businesses, which is why my administration will continue to invest in them.”

In total, the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship received requests for $3.3 million from 16 applicants, according to the press release. Applicants requested funding for needs related to registered apprenticeships with promises for dollar-for-dollar matches.

“Unions, higher education partners, and other economic development groups have accepted the challenge to modernize the registered apprenticeship ecosystem,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Benefits will be felt throughout the economy, with Kansas workers and their families being the biggest winners.”

The funds will be distributed to the following organizations:

This comes after Kelly signed the Kansas Apprenticeship Act into law earlier this year. She also announced the launch of the Kansas MeadowLARK apprenticeship program.

This comes after Kelly signed the Kansas Apprenticeship Act into law earlier this year. She also announced the launch of the Kansas MeadowLARK apprenticeship program.