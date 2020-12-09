Kansas Attorney General joins 48 state-lawsuit against Facebook

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday he’s joined a multi-state lawsuit against Facebook, accusing the company of engaging in business activities that “stifle competition to protect its monopoly” while reducing user privacy.

According to a news release, the lawsuit alleges Facebook illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to small threats, depriving users from the benefits of competition.

“Unfettered by the check-and-balance of competition, Facebook’s unlawful monopoly gives it tremendous power to impose terms and conditions for how its users’ private information is collected, maintained and used to further its business interests,” Schmidt said in a news release.

The attorneys general of 48 states, territories and the District of Columbia is asking the court to halt Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and block the company from doing so in the future. The lawsuit also wants the court to restrain Facebook from making acquisitions in excess of $10 million without advance notice to the states filing the lawsuit.

You can read a copy of the states’ federal complaint here.