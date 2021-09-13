Kansas aviation companies to get more than $100M to save 4,284 jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of Kansas aviation companies are getting federal funds to protect thousands of area jobs as the coronavirus pandemic continues. In exchange, the companies cannot lay off workers or cut pay.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) says the jobs-saving program, Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP), is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s American Rescue Plan. DOT says it will offer $482.3 million to 313 aviation businesses under the program.
DOT contacted potentially eligible businesses about the application process and the eligibility rules established by Congress. A lot of Kansas companies applied and are in the first group of recipients, including Spirit Aerosystems which is getting more than $75 million. In total, Kansas companies are getting about $100.5 million to save 4,284 jobs.
Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program first round winners:
|Name
|Maximum Public Contribution
|Estimated Jobs Protected
|AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND COMPONENTS INC
|$438,340
|29
|AIR CAPITAL NDI LLC
|$26,850
|1
|APEX ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL L.L.C.
|$684,570
|40
|B & B AIRPARTS INC.
|$526,599
|43
|C.E. MACHINE COMPANY INC.
|$510,159
|29
|COX MACHINE INC.
|$994,371
|60
|DYNAMIC NC. LLC
|$625,000
|36
|FIBER DYNAMICS INC
|$237,820
|17
|GLOBAL AVIATION TECHNOLOGIES LLC
|$249,717
|12
|GODDARD MACHINE LLC
|$37,960
|3
|H. M. DUNN COMPANY INC.
|$800,871
|45
|INTEGRATED COMPONENTS INC.
|$62,834
|3
|KELLY MANUFACTURING COMPANY
|$49,440
|3
|KMI INC
|$160,154
|8
|LEARJET INC
|$15,008,931
|502
|LEE AEROSPACE INC.
|$728,106
|42
|MANUFACTURING DEVELOPMENT INC
|$448,316
|16
|MAX AEROSTRUCTURES LLC
|$431,165
|20
|METAL ARTS MACHINE LLC
|$135,666
|11
|MID CONTINENT INSTRUMENT CO. INC.
|$1,151,296
|49
|MILLENNIUM MACHINE & TOOL INC.
|$247,607
|16
|NWI WICHITA LLC
|$371,832
|24
|OMNI AEROSPACE INC
|$329,121
|17
|RICKMAN MACHINE CO. INC.
|$43,594
|2
|SINCLAIR & SONS CUSTOM WELDING & MACHINING SERVICE INC
|$96,481
|5
|SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC
|$75,519,418
|3,214
|TRINITY PRECISION INC
|$296,986
|21
|UNITED MACHINE COMPANY INC
|$166,353
|12
|WINGLET TECHNOLOGY LLC
|$70,902
|2
|WKCSC INC. DBA KANSAS COIL SPRING CO.
|$21,439
|2
|TOTAL:
|$100,471,898
|4,284
To see the full list of first-round fund recipients, click here. DOT will announce an additional round of funding recipients later this fall.
Companies can use the money to pay up to half the payroll costs for certain categories of employees engaged in manufacturing or repair, for up to six months. In return, the business must make several commitments, including not to involuntarily furlough, lay off, or cut pay or benefits within that group during the time the business is receiving AMJP payroll support.
According to DOT, before the pandemic, the aerospace industry employed approximately 2.2 million workers, including 1.2 million who worked in various parts of the supply chain. It says more than 100,000 jobs in the aerospace industry have been lost since the start of the pandemic, and hundreds of thousands more are at risk.