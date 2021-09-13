Kansas aviation companies to get more than $100M to save 4,284 jobs

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

737 Max fuselages sitting at the Spirit Aerosystems facility in Wichita, Feb. 9, 2020 (KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of Kansas aviation companies are getting federal funds to protect thousands of area jobs as the coronavirus pandemic continues. In exchange, the companies cannot lay off workers or cut pay.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) says the jobs-saving program, Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP), is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s American Rescue Plan. DOT says it will offer $482.3 million to 313 aviation businesses under the program.

DOT contacted potentially eligible businesses about the application process and the eligibility rules established by Congress. A lot of Kansas companies applied and are in the first group of recipients, including Spirit Aerosystems which is getting more than $75 million. In total, Kansas companies are getting about $100.5 million to save 4,284 jobs.

Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program first round winners:

NameMaximum Public ContributionEstimated Jobs Protected
AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND COMPONENTS INC$438,34029
AIR CAPITAL NDI LLC$26,8501
APEX ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL L.L.C.$684,57040
B & B AIRPARTS INC.$526,59943
C.E. MACHINE COMPANY INC.$510,15929
COX MACHINE INC.$994,37160
DYNAMIC NC. LLC$625,00036
FIBER DYNAMICS INC$237,82017
GLOBAL AVIATION TECHNOLOGIES LLC$249,71712
GODDARD MACHINE LLC$37,9603
H. M. DUNN COMPANY INC.$800,87145
INTEGRATED COMPONENTS INC.$62,8343
KELLY MANUFACTURING COMPANY$49,4403
KMI INC$160,1548
LEARJET INC$15,008,931502
LEE AEROSPACE INC.$728,10642
MANUFACTURING DEVELOPMENT INC$448,31616
MAX AEROSTRUCTURES LLC$431,16520
METAL ARTS MACHINE LLC$135,66611
MID CONTINENT INSTRUMENT CO. INC.$1,151,29649
MILLENNIUM MACHINE & TOOL INC.$247,60716
NWI WICHITA LLC$371,83224
OMNI AEROSPACE INC$329,12117
RICKMAN MACHINE CO. INC.$43,5942
SINCLAIR & SONS CUSTOM WELDING & MACHINING SERVICE INC$96,4815
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC$75,519,4183,214
TRINITY PRECISION INC$296,98621
UNITED MACHINE COMPANY INC$166,35312
WINGLET TECHNOLOGY LLC$70,9022
WKCSC INC. DBA KANSAS COIL SPRING CO.$21,4392
TOTAL:$100,471,8984,284
(Source: Transportation.gov)

To see the full list of first-round fund recipients, click here. DOT will announce an additional round of funding recipients later this fall.

Companies can use the money to pay up to half the payroll costs for certain categories of employees engaged in manufacturing or repair, for up to six months. In return, the business must make several commitments, including not to involuntarily furlough, lay off, or cut pay or benefits within that group during the time the business is receiving AMJP payroll support.

According to DOT, before the pandemic, the aerospace industry employed approximately 2.2 million workers, including 1.2 million who worked in various parts of the supply chain. It says more than 100,000 jobs in the aerospace industry have been lost since the start of the pandemic, and hundreds of thousands more are at risk.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories