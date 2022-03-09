TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers met today to consider limiting federal power by requesting a Constitutional Convention. The bill died with a 76-43 vote.

Two-thirds of state legislatures (34 states) would have to pass this for a convention of states to take place.

The resolution would call a convention with the purpose of proposing amendments that impose limits on the federal government. This includes capping federal spending and limiting the power to create mandates.

In 2021 a rally was held at the Kansas State Capitol to “bring power back to the states and the people, where it belongs.” One of the issues the group is asking for is calling for term limits in Washington D.C.

Several Republican legislators in the House originally sponsored the resolution, however, it stirred pushback from others once it got to the floor.

Some Republicans spoke in opposition of the resolution Thursday, despite voting in favor of the plan.

Representative Suzi Carlson, a Republican from Clay Center, said that she voted against her “conscience,” in favor of the resolution.

On the floor, Carlson said she doesn’t think it’s time for the nation to “add another level of bureaucracy.”

“How do we know who’s going to be appointed to attend our convention of states? How do we know that big money won’t affect them as it has a lot of other things? How can we control that any more than we control Washington D.C. right now?” Carlson explained. “I feel like there are other ways to do it without changing our Constitution.”

However, Carlson said she decided to vote “yes” after her constituents called in support of the resolution.

According to House Assistant Minority Leader Jason Probst, a democrat from Hutchinson, he could not support the resolution, after looking further into it.

“Between debate and independent research, I cannot in good conscience support HCR 5027,” Probst wrote in an explanation of his vote. “The evidence is clear that an Article 5 convention would grant unmitigated power to a dysfunctional and untrustworthy Congress to determine the scope, rules, and mechanics of any proceeding. Kansas will see the sovereignty to some unknowable future body, while abandoning the security of our Constitution.”