Kansas birthday party turns deadly; suspect in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are investigating a shooting death at a birthday party. Police say 25-year-old Robertino Gomez, of Wichita, was killed Sunday night in south Wichita.

A suspect, 42-year-old Marcello Ibarra, is jailed on possible charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and a warrant out of Arizona.

Police say when Ibarra decided to leave the party, Gomez went to check on him. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and found Gomez shot. He died at the scene.

Police spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.