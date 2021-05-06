Kansas Board of Regents appoint Dr. Richard Muma as new Wichita State University president

WICHITA (KSNT) – The Kansas Board of Regents announced that Dr. Richard (Rick) Muma will be the next president of Wichita State University at a meeting Thursday morning.

Muma had been serving as the acting president since September 25, 2020, when WSU President Jay Golden submitted his resignation.

“It is an incredible honor to be named the 15th president of Wichita State University,” said President Muma. “My passion and love for this university spans more than 25 years, and I look forward to working with the university community to make WSU a premier urban public research university.

Muma has more than 30 years of experience as a professor, administrator, and physician assistant in internal medicine and infectious diseases. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston, an MPH in Community Health from the University of Texas Health Science Center-Houston, and a PhD in higher education administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

President Muma was selected by the Board as president after a committee of students, faculty, staff and business and community leaders led a search and forwarded finalists to the Regents.

You can watch by clicking here or above.

For more information on the Kansas Board of Regents, click here.