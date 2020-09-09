Kansas Board of Regents set to discuss aligning spring breaks in Kansas

Kansas State Board of Education and the Kansas Regents started a discussion to align spring break times.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Board of Regents is meeting Wednesday in Topeka.

On the agenda is discussion about aligning spring breaks for the entire Kansas public education system.

A coordinating council will facilitate a preliminary discussion between the Kansas Board of Regents which oversees Kansas’ six state universities, and the Kansas State Board of Education which oversees public primary and secondary education in Kansas.

Currently the Kansas Board of Regents sets the academic calendars for the state universities and the local boards of government set the calendars for Washburn University, the community colleges, and the technical colleges.

Local elected school boards determine breaks for Kansas public schools.

During a livestream of the meeting several educators argued the merits of aligning vacation breaks if possible.