Kansas Board of Regents sets state university tuition rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents voted on the six state universities’ tuition proposals on Thursday.

The board approved tuition rates for each of the six state universities in Kansas for the 2020-2021 academic year. Kansas State University and the University of Kansas held tuition flat for resident and non-resident undergraduate and graduate students.

At Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Pittsburg State University and Wichita State University, resident undergraduate tuition increases range from $62 to $75 a semester.

“Our institutions are facing incredibly difficult choices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” KBOR Chair Shane Bangerter said in a statement. “In the face of revenue losses, increased costs and continued uncertainty, universities made great efforts to ensure that students do not bear the cost. As a result, we were able hold tuition flat or keep increases as low as possible.”

You can view the tuition proposals here.

In 2019, state universities held tuition flat thanks in part to a $34 million increase in state funding, in combination with efforts by institutions to find efficiencies. In 2020, the board requested $50 million in additional funding for state universities and received $11.9 million, which will be rescinded via a budget allotment later this month, as part of a $26.3 million funding swap of federal CARES Act funding applied to the state universities.