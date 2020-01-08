Kansas bowhunter harvests a record-setting non-typical whitetail deer

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas bowhunter has harvested a record non-typical buck, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Brian Butcher took a whitetail buck in Chase County last October, but it wasn’t until this month that he realized the deer is a state record holder.

The deer earned an unofficial net non-typical score of 321 3/8 inches when measured by Booke and Crockett Club.

If the measurements are certified, the deer would rank first in Kansas and fourth in the world for a non-typical whitetail harvested by archery equipment. The current state record is 264 1/8 inches.

“When I first saw it, I thought it had some branches or grass tangled up in its antlers,” said Butcher. “But when I looked at him with binoculars, I realized it was all antlers.”

The score sheet is awaiting final certification by the Boone and Crockett Club and because of its high rank, the rack will be scored again by a panel at the club’s next awards ceremony in 2022.