Kansas Bureau of Investigation looking for person of interest in death investigation

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Kansas are looking for a person of interest in a recent death investigation.

Law enforcement is asking the public for help with locating Nicholas Adam Carillo, 37. Carillo is approximately 275 pounds, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Carillo fled on foot after being last seen at 111 S. Kansas in Arcadia. When he was last seen he was wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and black sweatpants.

If you see Nicholas Carillo, or have information related his whereabouts, please immediately call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.