TOPEKA (KSNT) – Both fast-food restaurant chains and Kansas burger joints are offering some special deals Monday.

National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on Sept. 18 with many big-name fast food restaurants offering some juicy deals to customers in the form of discounted or even free burgers. Some Kansas-based restaurants are also joining in on the action by offering deals of their own. Check the list below to see if there’s one near you!

The Pennant

Located in downtown Topeka, this arcade and restaurant has a lot to offer guests as far as entertainment and gut-busting food challenges. The business offers dine-in customers 50% off a Pennant original cheeseburger for Sept. 18, according to its social media. To take part in this deal, you’ll need to be an AIM Rewards member.

The Spot & Dining Car

You’ll need to head over to Herington to get this cheesy deal on Monday. The Spot & Dining Car offers customers a cheeseburger and fries for $9 on National Cheeseburger Day, according to its social media.

Fast-food chain deals

Everything from Burger King to McDonald’s has exclusive offers for National Cheeseburger Day. Some offers active now and throughout the week include:

Wendy’s – Active now through to Sept. 22 at Wendy’s is a deal for customers to add a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to their order for just $0.01 more. The offer must be redeemed on the Wendy’s app or website.

Burger King – Customers in the brand’s Royal Perks rewards club can get a free cheeseburger with the purchase of any other items over a dollar. Other daily deals will be offered through to Sept. 24.

BurgerFi – Customers who buy any “Freestyle Beverage” at BurgerFi on Sept. 18 can also get a double-cheeseburger for $3. This offer is valid in-restaurant only.

McDonald’s – This chain is offering $0.50 double-cheeseburgers at participating restaurants on Sept. 18.

White Castle – A deal is offered for guests to get buy-one-get-one cheese sliders at participating restaurants now through Sept. 20. A valid coupon will need to be used from the White Castle website.

Wayback Burgers – Offers a buy-one-get-one deal on its “Classic” burger for those who buy online, in-person or through the Wayback app. Customers need to use the code BOGOCLASS when ordering online.

Know of a Kansas burger joint that’s offering National Cheeseburger Day deals but isn’t featured on our list? Let us know by clicking here or sending an email to matthew.self@ksnt.com