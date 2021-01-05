Kansas business mogul speaks up, asks Congress to certify election for Biden

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Koch network, a political advocacy group backed by Kansan billionaire Charles Koch has asked Congress to certify the election for Joe Biden.

Koch’s request, reported by CNBC, comes on the heels of Republican beneficiaries of the network planning to object to the certification of state’s votes.

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kansas), Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kansas) and Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas) put out a statement saying they will object to the certification of electors in several states.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), who was sworn in Sunday and took over the seat held by longtime Senator Pat Roberts, announced Saturday he would also be supporting an objection.

Donald Trump declared he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.