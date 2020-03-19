Kansas cancels standardized tests for K-12 students

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson on Thursday said state standardized tests will be cancelled this year because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Watson said that because the U.S. Department of Education doesn’t allow virtual testing, tests are off this year unless something changes “dramatically.” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced an executive order on Tuesday that temporarily shuttered schools.

“It would just be impossible for it to be done in the manner that it should be done from a confidentiality perspective,” Watson said of the school tests.

A Kansas education task force rolled out guidelines to help school districts, teachers and parents navigate remote learning.